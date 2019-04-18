Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

The 24-year-old continues to impress at the plate. Lowe has a seven-game hitting streak going and is slashing .300/.358/.617 through 17 contests with five homers, two steals, 10 runs and 13 RBI. Joey Wendle (hamstring) is on target to return to action this weekend, but given Lowe's performance to date, manager Kevin Cash will almost certainly continue to find room for him in the starting lineup, whether at second base or elsewhere.