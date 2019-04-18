Rays' Brandon Lowe: Slugs fifth homer
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.
The 24-year-old continues to impress at the plate. Lowe has a seven-game hitting streak going and is slashing .300/.358/.617 through 17 contests with five homers, two steals, 10 runs and 13 RBI. Joey Wendle (hamstring) is on target to return to action this weekend, but given Lowe's performance to date, manager Kevin Cash will almost certainly continue to find room for him in the starting lineup, whether at second base or elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...