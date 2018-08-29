Lowe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

It was another offensive breakthrough for the rookie, who'd yet to leave the yard before Tuesday. Lowe has now hit safely in four straight games and five of his last six overall, compiling six of his eight RBI thus far during that span. Lowe's average has seen a 122-point boost to .213 during that stretch, as the skill set he displayed at the plate in Triple-A Durham is starting to manifest more frequently at the big-league level.