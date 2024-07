Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, scored twice and drew a walk during the Rays' win over Kansas City on Tuesday.

Lowe's seventh-inning walk enabled him to score on an Isaac Paredes double immediately afterward, and his homer in the ninth frame gave Tampa Bay some additional insurance as the team cruised to a 5-1 victory. The 29-year-old has now hit seven home runs on the year, two of which have come in his last two games.