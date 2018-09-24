Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Lowe's 392-foot shot off Jose Manuel Fernandez with Joey Wendle aboard in the eighth closed out the scoring on the day for the Jays. The rookie has been knocking the cover off the ball more often than not in September, as 10 (three doubles, two triples, five homers) of his 14 hits during the month have now gone for extra bases, and he's made hard contact at an impressive 39.0 percent rate during that span.