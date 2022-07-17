Lowe went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in a 7-5 win Sunday over Baltimore.

Lowe doubled in his first two plate appearances against Jordan Lyles and singled in his final two trips to the plate. The 28-year-old has crushed the ball in his two games since returning from a back injury that cost him two months, going 6-for-8 with a walk and four runs scored. After amassing an .870 OPS over the past three seasons, his strong return is a great sign heading into the second half for the Rays and fantasy managers looking for Lowe to repeat his 39-homer production from a year ago.