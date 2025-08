Lowe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Angels.

Lowe led off the scoring for the Rays in the fourth inning by smacking his 20th home run of the season. He has at least one hit in six of eight games since the All-Star break and now has seven home runs across his last 23 games. Lowe also has at least 20 long balls in three consecutive campaigns.