Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

He's been a bit inconsistent, but Lowe has four multi-hit games since April 9. During that stretch, he also has six extra-base hits, including four homers. In large part because of this hot streak, Lowe is slashing .275/.329/.594 with six home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs in 69 at-bats this season.