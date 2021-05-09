Lowe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss against Oakland.
Lowe homered for the second time over his last three games, and the second baseman has been seeing the ball well of late -- he has at least one knock in seven of his last nine contests. That said, the strikeouts might be a concern with him -- he has struck out at least twice in five of his last six appearances. Lowe is hitting .270 (10-for-37) with three homers, six RBI, six runs scored and 14 strikeouts during that aforementioned nine-game stretch.