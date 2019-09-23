Rays' Brandon Lowe: Solid in long-awaited return

Lowe (quadriceps) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, his first major-league appearance since July 2.

Lowe's furious comeback from nagging lower-leg issues culminated in Sunday's return, with the infielder scoring the Rays' first run of the contest. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that manager Kevin Cash plans to manage Lowe carefully over the final week of the regular season, given the rookie's extended layoff and still recovering lower body. "In fairness to him, he's not going to be a burner on the bases, " said Cash. "We've asked him to do everything he can to manage kind of a controlled run. We'll pinch-run for him in a big spot."