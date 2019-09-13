Play

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Some fatigue in legs

Lowe (quadriceps) experienced some leg fatigue while working against Yonny Chirinos (finger) in a sim game Thursday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Despite the seemingly negative slant on the news, the fatigue wasn't overly alarming considering Lowe had been putting his legs through the ringer by running over each of the previous four days. Lowe is slated for another sim game matchup against Chirinos this coming Monday, but he's scheduled to also take live batting practice at Tropicana Field on Friday.

