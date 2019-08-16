Rays' Brandon Lowe: Starts rehab assignment

Lowe (lower leg) started at second base for the Gulf Coast League Rays against the Gulf Coast League Orioles on Thursday and logged four innings while going 0-for-2.

Lowe was able to jump back into game action for the first time since July 2, as his recovery has taken much longer than initially anticipated. Lowe will eventually move his rehab assignment up to a higher level of the minors, but he might need to put in a full game in the field first before that comes to pass.