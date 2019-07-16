Rays' Brandon Lowe: Status for weekend unknown
Manager Kevin Cash is unsure if Lowe (lower leg) will be ready to play by the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe initially hoped to be back from the shelf after the 10-day minimum, but he failed to meet that goal and could miss Tampa Bay's entire weekend series with the White Sox. His availability for the weekend should become more clear later in the coming days.
