Lowe went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

Lowe began his productive effort at the plate with a deep home run to right field for his fifth long ball of the season. He followed that up with a timely single in the fourth inning, as well as a lineout that drove in a run in the eighth frame. He's maintained an impressive .309/.382/.676 line across 76 plate appearances to this point in the campaign.