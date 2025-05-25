Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Lowe got Tampa's offense started in Sunday's rout, launching a 407-foot blast off Chris Bassitt, his 10th homer of the year and third in his last four games. Lowe's been hot at the plate, recording at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 contests -- he's 17-for-44 (.386) in that span. His slash line is up to .238/.291/.425 with 29 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases across 196 plate appearances this season.