Lowe went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Royals.

Lowe had an unconventional line, but was still productive. He reached base twice, and on each occasion he stole second base and came around to score. Despite the productive outing, Lowe has failed to record a home run or drive in a run in his last six appearances. For the season, he's hitting .196/.320/.393 across 200 plate appearances.