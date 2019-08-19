Rays' Brandon Lowe: Successful as DH in rehab game

Lowe (lower leg) went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a hit by pitch and two runs in High-A Charlotte's win over St. Lucie on Sunday.

Lowe put in a full game as the designated hitter while bouncing back from an 0-for-3 stint at the plate in Saturday's debut with the Stone Crabs. The recovering infielder is slated to to be reevaluated by the Rays' medical staff Monday before likely moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.