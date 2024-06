Lowe suffered a broken pinky toe during Saturday's game against the Pirates, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lowe was hit by a pitch in the first inning of the contest and was removed in the sixth frame with what was initially deemed a right foot contusion. However, further evaluation showed that Lowe actually sustained a broken toe. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Lowe isn't expected to require an IL stint at this point.