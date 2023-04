Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

He went back-to-back with Yandy Diaz (shoulder) in the fifth inning, accounting for half of the Rays' four homers on the night. Lowe appears to have put last season's back woes firmly behind him, and through nine games to begin 2023 he's batting .321 (9-for-28) with four homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored with an 8:8 BB:K.