site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-brandon-lowe-swipes-two-bags-in-win | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Swipes two bags in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowe went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, one run, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's win against the Red Sox.
Lowe didn't flash much power Friday, but he demonstrated his speed with his first two stolen bases of the season. He now carries a .911 OPS with 29 runs and 29 RBI during the 2020 season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read