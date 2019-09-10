Rays' Brandon Lowe: Takes part in fielding work
Lowe (quadriceps) took grounders Monday and is slated to hit in a simulated game Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lowe continues to trend towards a return this season, as he's finally been cleared to face live pitching. He'll step into the box against Yonny Chirinos, who's on the mend from a finger injury. The next step in Lowe's rehab should be announced shortly after Wednesday's sim game.
