Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are facing a right-hander (Jose Berrios) in the series opener, but the lefty-hitting Lowe will still take a seat while manager Kevin Cash gives rookie Jonathan Aranda a look at second base. Lowe still appears to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role, but his 0-for-13 showing at the plate since being activated from the 10-day injured list last week could give him a shorter leash atop the depth chart than anticipated.