Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Rays have been facing a slew of left-handed starters of late, but it hasn't routinely cost Lowe playing time. With southpaw Cole Irvin on the hill for Oakland on Wednesday, Lowe will be sitting for only the second time in the last week and a half. That said, Lowe's productivity has taken a hit due to the lefty-heavy schedule. Lowe has gone 4-for-34 while striking out in 27 percent of his plate appearances over his past eight games.