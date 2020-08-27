site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Taking breather in series finale
RotoWire Staff
Lowe isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Orioles.
Lowe will get a day off with left-hander John Means serving as the starting pitcher for the Orioles on Thursday. Hunter Renfroe will take over as the right fielder.
