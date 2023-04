Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts Monday and is 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts over his last three games, so it's probably not a bad time for the Rays to give him a break. It's the first time this season that he's been on the bench versus a right-hander, as Luis Garcia is taking the hill for Houston. Taylor Walls will handle second base in Lowe's absence.