Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Guardians.

Lowe had the first half of his season disrupted by oblique and toe injuries, but he appears to be finding his timing at the plate. Since June 1, he's hit .287 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored. Lowe will continue to sit regularly against lefties, but he should be locked into the top third of the lineup for most games against right-handed pitching.