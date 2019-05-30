Rays' Brandon Lowe: Timely hitting in win

Lowe went 2-for-6 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Lowe's offense was a particularly welcome sight coming off a 3-for-17 tally over the prior five games. The 24-year-old does now have a pair of two-RBI efforts over his last four games and is slashing a solid .278/.332/.533 with 23 extra-base hits (11 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs) and 32 RBI overall across 196 plate appearances.