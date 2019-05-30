Rays' Brandon Lowe: Timely hitting in win
Lowe went 2-for-6 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Lowe's offense was a particularly welcome sight coming off a 3-for-17 tally over the prior five games. The 24-year-old does now have a pair of two-RBI efforts over his last four games and is slashing a solid .278/.332/.533 with 23 extra-base hits (11 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs) and 32 RBI overall across 196 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvaez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...