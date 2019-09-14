Rays' Brandon Lowe: To see more live at-bats

Lowe (quadriceps) is expected to be sent to the instructional league Tuesday to see more at-bats, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe felt some fatigue in his leg during Thursday's sim game, but assuming everything goes as planned over the next few days, he'll head to the instructional league Tuesday with the hope of returning to the big leagues before the regular season comes to an end. It's unknown as to how many at-bats he'll need to see before being activated from the 60-day injured list.