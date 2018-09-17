Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in a win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Lowe's second career three-bagger in the seventh brought home Matt Duffy and Carlos Gomez, extending the Rays' lead to 5-0 at the time. The rookie is putting good wood on the ball in September, as nine of his 12 hits during the month have now gone for extra bases. That's helped lead to an impressive 11 RBI over 41 at-bats, as well as a 39-point boost in batting average to .247.