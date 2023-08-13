Lowe went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Guardians.

Lowe singled in his first and final at-bats, with the latter one driving home Yandy Diaz for the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth. The second baseman then came around to score the game-winning run on a Randy Arozarena single after swiping his sixth bag of the season. It marked Lowe's first multi-hit performance this month while he's now struck out twice in three of his last four games. He's also recorded just one multi-base hit in August after homering in three of his last four games to end July.