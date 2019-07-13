Rays' Brandon Lowe: Upcoming availability 'in question'

The availability of Lowe (shin), who's projected to remain on the 10-day injured list through the weekend series with the Orioles, for next week's four-game series versus the Yankees remains "in question" according to manager Kevin Cash, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Lowe's goal of returning in the minimum time will officially go by the wayside Saturday, and the series versus New York would represent his next opportunity to suit up. As Cash's comments indicate, that possibility remains firmly up in the air, although the fact Lowe may be cleared to resume baseball activities this weekend is reason for some optimism.