Lowe went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the White Sox.

The second baseman played hero in the bottom of the ninth inning, crushing a walkoff shot off Reynaldo Lopez to right field to keep the Rays undefeated at home to begin the season. Lowe has regained his power stroke after a tough 2022, slugging six long balls in 17 games after going yard only eight times in 65 contests last year, but perhaps more impressive has been his .291/.409/.636 slash line in 66 plate appearances -- not bad for a player with a career .251/.338/.500 line.