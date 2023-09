Lowe went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Guardians.

Lowe has started 10 consecutive games for the Rays, including three against left-handed pitching. He's performed well in that span, going 12-for-37 with one homer, seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base. Lowe has been a strong per-game contributor throughout the season, and serving in a true everyday role would further improve his outlook.