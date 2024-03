Lowe is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Lowe started in the first two games of the season, batting 3-for-8 with one home run, four RBI and a walk over that span. With left-hander Yusei Kikuchi taking the mound for the Blue Jays on Saturday, the left-handed Lowe will head to the bench while Curtis Mead gets the start at second base.