Rays' Brandon Lowe: Won't be ready for weekend series

Lowe (shin) is not expected to be active during the upcoming series against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe's bruised shin cost him the chance to participate in the All-Star game, though he was originally tracking for a minimum-length stay. It's unclear how far he is behind that original timeline.

More News
Our Latest Stories