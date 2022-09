Lowe (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lowe has been sidelined with back inflammation since Sept. 12, and he received an injection Tuesday. The Rays hoped that he would be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll ultimately be held out down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Lowe's offseason program will be significantly impacted by his injury.