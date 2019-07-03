Rays' Brandon Lowe: X-rays return negative

Lowe was diagnosed with a right lower leg contusion after X-rays came back negative Tuesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Lowe fouled a ball off his leg and was unable to remain in the game after finishing the at-bat with a single. The 24-year-old is officially day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of the lineup Wednesday.

