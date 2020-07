Sullivan has been added to the Rays' 60-man player pool, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He will provide some catching and outfield depth, but is unlikely to be called up to the big club, barring multiple injuries ahead of him, particularly at catcher. Sullivan hit .280/.333/.459 with 10 home runs and 21 steals in 403 plate appearances at Double-A last year, but he did that as a 25-year-old who was 1.3 years older than the average player at that level.