Baker (calf) struck out one batter over a perfect inning of relief in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

Baker suffered a right calf strain during his most recent appearance Saturday against the Reds, but he was able to avoid a trip to the injured list and was sharp in his return to the mound three days later. Since being acquired from the Orioles on July 10, Baker has collected two holds and has permitted six earned runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings in six appearances.