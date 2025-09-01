Williams went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Williams entered Sunday's game in a minor slump, going hitless in his last three starts while also striking out six times in 11 at-bats. He had a strong performance Sunday, however, drawing a bases-loaded walk before coming around to score in the second inning. Williams is hitting .250 with a home run, a stolen base, six RBI and five runs scored across his first eight big-league games.