Rays' Carson Williams: Ends hitless stretch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Nationals.
Williams entered Sunday's game in a minor slump, going hitless in his last three starts while also striking out six times in 11 at-bats. He had a strong performance Sunday, however, drawing a bases-loaded walk before coming around to score in the second inning. Williams is hitting .250 with a home run, a stolen base, six RBI and five runs scored across his first eight big-league games.
