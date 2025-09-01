Rays' Carson Williams: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
Williams had started each of the previous eight tilts upon his promotion from Triple-A Durham, but he'll get a breather during Monday's series opener as he navigates through a 1-for-13 stretch at the plate. One big potential road block to Williams' playing time was cleared when Ha-Seong Kim (back) was claimed off waivers by Atlanta, increasing his chances at keeping an everyday role at shortstop even if he goes through a rough stretch at the plate. It will be Tristan Gray subbing in for Williams at shortstop Monday.
