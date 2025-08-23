Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cardinals.

Making his big-league debut, Williams went deep in the seventh inning to give the Rays a 9-6 lead. As long as Ha-Seong Kim (back) is on the 10-day injured list, Williams should be able to handle everyday reps as Tampa Bay's shortstop. Williams slashed a pedestrian .213/.318/.447 with 55 RBI but did launch 23 homers and steal 22 bases over 451 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham in 2025, so fantasy managers in deeper settings can consider adding the rookie infielder for his power and speed potential.