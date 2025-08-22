Williams is starting at shortstop and batting seventh against the Cardinals on Friday.

Williams should see regular playing time at shortstop while Ha-Seong Kim (back) is on the 10-day injured list. Williams has had his fair share of struggles at the plate in Triple-A Durham with a .213 batting average across 451 plate appearances, but he's also displayed his speed and power with five triples, 22 stolen bases, 23 homers and 55 RBI.