The Rays will call up Williams from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ha-Seong Kim (back) is headed to the 10-day injured list, and Williams should man shortstop for the Rays regularly while Kim is out. Williams has not had a great 2025 season with Durham, slashing just .213/.318/.447 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate. He has, however, socked 23 home runs and stolen 22 bases, so there is a tempting combination of power and speed if Williams is able to make enough contact.