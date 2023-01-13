Bethancourt signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
2022 was a solid year for Bethancourt, who recorded a career-high .692 OPS over 333 plate appearances between the A's and Rays. Bethancourt will likely split time with Francisco Mejia in 2023, though he should see a larger share of action behind the dish.
