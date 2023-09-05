Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Bethancourt will retreat to the bench after he caught all nine innings of Monday's 7-3 loss in the series opener while striking out in each of his three plate appearances. Rene Pinto will get a turn behind the plate while he and Bethancourt continue to work in a near-even timeshare at catcher.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Heads to bench•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Ends homer drought•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of lineup•