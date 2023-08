Bethancourt went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Monday's 10-2 rout of the Giants.

Bethancourt knocked in a run with a single in the fifth inning and added a solo homer to left field in the seventh. He finished with his third three-hit performance of the campaign and swatted his first long ball since May 20, a span of 50 games. Bethancourt hit six homers over his first 21 contests this season but has gone deep just twice in 60 games since.