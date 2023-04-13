Bethancourt went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Bethancourt has begun the season in an even split for playing time with Francisco Mejia behind the plate. He started his seventh game Wednesday and tallied his first multi-hit game of the campaign. Despite the step forward, Bethancourt has otherwise gotten off to a slow start with the bat and now has only four knocks across 22 at-bats with one homer, one RBI and six runs scored.