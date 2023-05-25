Bethancourt is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Bethancourt went 2-for-4 and caught the full game in Tampa Bay's win over the Jays on Wednesday night. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat ninth in Thursday's afternoon tilt.
