Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Bethancourt looks like he'll Option 1A behind the plate for the Rays after Francisco Mejia (shoulder) recently joined Mike Zunino (shoulder) on the injured list, but Bethancourt could still be part of a timeshare at catcher with Rene Pinto, who will get the nod behind the plate in Thursday's series finale. Since being acquired from the Athletics on July 9, Bethancourt has gone 4-for-21 with a home run and a walk through his first seven games with the Rays.