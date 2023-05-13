Bethancourt will sit Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Despite the day off, Bethancourt remains the clear primary option behind the plate in Tampa Bay, catching 24 games to Francisco Mejia's 17. Bethancourt's .776 OPS handily beats Mejia's .622 mark, so don't expect the depth chart to flip any time soon.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Moves to bench Monday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Hits clutch three-run homer•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Resting Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Swats late home run•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: On bench Tuesday•